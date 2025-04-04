Miss Rural Zim finalists receive 2 000 day-old chicks to boost financial independence

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

On Wednesday, Miss Rural Zimbabwe founder, Sipho Mazibuko, partnered with The Hamara Group in Bulawayo to donate 2 000 day-old chicks to contestants of the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant.

The donation was part of a broader initiative aimed at introducing the youth to entrepreneurship and providing them with a sustainable source of income.

At the handover ceremony, Latiso Dhlamini-Maseko, the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Province, commended Mazibuko’s efforts to empower rural youth. She highlighted the significance of the donation in offering practical business opportunities to young people in rural areas.

“We’re grateful for the progress made by Mazibuko and her team. I encourage her to continue the good work of creating independent youths. The chicks donation is a good start for these young entrepreneurs,” Dhlamini-Maseko said.

“We’re also thankful to Hamara for their kind gesture. To the rural girls, I want to tell you that you are equal to your urban counterparts and you can achieve great things if you remain focused. And the best part is that if the chicks grow and reach the required weight, Hamara will buy all of them, which means the market is already there for you.”

Mazibuko said empowering rural children goes beyond showcasing their talents; it is about providing them with long-term opportunities through small projects that can ensure financial sustainability.

“It’s essential to help these models start projects that will help them financially and keep them occupied. This will not only help them avoid drugs, but will also reduce teenage pregnancies and school dropouts in rural areas,” she said.

Hamara’s marketing manager, Bridget Rungu, shared the importance of the donation in empowering the youth, especially those who lack capital to start their own businesses.

“The donation of 2 000 chicks, made in conjunction with Miss Rural Zimbabwe, is aimed at supporting the contestants who do not have the capital to start their own businesses. We hope this gesture will go a long way in assisting these young models,” Rungu said.

The donation benefitted the top 10 contestants. They were represented by the Matabeleland South province queen, Yolanda Nkomo and Musa Nkala, a contestant from Matabeleland North province, as several of the contestants were unable to attend the ceremony due to school commitments.

Yolanda expressed her gratitude, sharing how unexpected and impactful the donation was.

“I’m grateful to the Hamara team and our beloved aunt Sipho Mazibuko, for giving us a voice as children from rural areas. This donation will make a huge difference in our lives, especially for those of us struggling to pay school fees, which often leads to school dropouts and teenage pregnancies.

“Additionally, this initiative will help address the issue of drug abuse, as the youth who benefit will be kept busy taking care of the chickens,” she said.

Other beneficiaries included individuals actively involved in the Miss Rural pageant’s success, such as designers, artistes and the hairdresser who styled the contestants during the Matabeleland South Provincial finals.

Launched in 2002, the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant has had a significant impact on the lives of its contestants, helping many of them achieve better outcomes. This year, the pageant expanded to include the boy child, with the introduction of the Mr Rural Zimbabwe pageant, which now features contestants from all ten provinces of Zimbabwe.