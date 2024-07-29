Miss Rural Zimbabwe organisers seek makeup and body paint artists

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Founder of the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant, Sipho Mazibuko, has announced that she is looking for makeup artists and body paint artists for the upcoming models who will participate in the pageant. Interested artists should be skilled in tribal art.

In an interview, Mazibuko said the makeup artists are expected to present pictures of their work for selection purposes.



“I’m looking for Zimbabwean makeup artists from all 10 provinces to submit pictures of their work and inspiration. The selected makeup artists will work on the models during the tribal makeup segment when they come in their tribal attire,” she said.

The Miss Rural pageant is back, having been launched in June. The search is on for models who will contest. This time, the pageant will also include the boy child through the introduction of Mr Rural Zimbabwe.