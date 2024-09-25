Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant to hold Matabeleland South provincial finals at Chief Maduna’s homestead culture centre

Contestants for Miss and Mr Rural pose for a picture on their arrival at a local hotel in Bulawayo. Picture by Vuyani Ncube

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant is set to hold the Matabeleland South Provincial finals on September 27 at Chief Maduna’s Homestead Culture Centre in Avoca . Contestants started checking in to the Sterling Hotel in Bulawayo on Monday for their first boot camp, as they gear up for the stage.

On their arrival, they were welcomed by song and dance from Khaya Arts group and staff members of the Sterling Group of Hotels, Bulawayo branch. Also present during the welcoming ceremony was former model and ZTA acting managing director, Bulawayo branch, Bongani Dhlakama, who gave a word of encouragement to the contestants.

“It is a priviledge to be standing in front of girls and boys who are embarking on a journey I have also walked through. I would like to wish them all the best and may they achieve their dreams. Those who will not win should not be discouraged but continue and persevere. The contestants should take the pageant as a stepping stone as it will expose them to other pageants and opportunities out there,” she said.

Sterling Group of Hotels managing director, Shaurai Manyika, confirmed that they will be accommodating the contestants during the course of the pageant.

“Sterling Group of Hotels is proud to be the official hospitality partner for the Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant. We believe that this partnership aligns perfectly with our strategic pillar, Planet, which underscores our dedication to environmental sustainability and governance (ESGs).

“The pageant’s mission to identify and nurture talent from rural communities resonates deeply with our values. By providing accommodation and facilities for the contestants, we are honoured to contribute to their journey and help them realise their full potential,” said Manyika.

Pageant founder and organiser, Sipho Mazibuko, said that the pageant is not only about celebrating African beauty but it will also serve as a platform for empowering the rural child and the artists who will showcase their talent during the live events.

“Mr Saimon Mambazo is the Director/Producer of the pageant. We will have our judges from the United Kingdom, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Our Guest of Honour will be Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire and the event will be opened by the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

“Mrs Esnath Mboma from the National Dress Fabric Office will also be a judge; she is also the director of Festivals and Events, as will Mai Sidange from EMA who will judge the Environmental Awareness Segment.

“There will be four categories: Cultural Wear according to Tribe, Environmental Awareness Segment, Drug Awareness Segment and National Dress Segment. The models will wear tribal makeup to be done by a youthful team from Bulawayo Polytechnic College Art Department. Sandra Ndebele Sibindi, whose rise to fame was through being the headline artiste at the inaugural Miss Rural Zimbabwe, will also be a judge.

“The models go into boot camp at Sterling Hotel in Bulawayo on Monday. We are appealing to leaders and business leaders to support us with sponsorship. The rural models need to be given the same treatment that their urban counterparts enjoy in urban pageants like Miss World Zimbabwe and Miss Universe Zimbabwe to promote and create gender equality,” said Mazibuko.

The models will camp for the provincial finals on September 26 at Chief Maduna’s mother’s homestead

“I am happy to be trusted with the duty of taking care of the models at my homestead. The event will also be held at Maduna Hall in Avoca. I am pleased to see an event which is set to empower and educate our people on the beauty of our culture,” said Lizzie Mafu, Chief Maduna’s mother.

Various artistes are set to perform during the provincial finals, including Ezebhubesi, The Lions Pride, Prayer the Poet, Insimbi Zezhwane, ZheZhington and, many more from Matabeleland South.