Miss Summer launched in Victoria Falls

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BUDDING modelling agency Diva’s Modelling Agency has launched a new pageant named Miss Summer as a way of promoting the art form in Matabeleland North province.

The inaugural pageant was held over the weekend at Comfort Pub and Grill and saw 14 models vying for the top positions. Hosted by Connie Ndlovu (founder of Diva’s Modelling Agency) and DJ Sweeto (Magic Finger), the event saw 19-year-old Khosa Hlatshwayo being crowned the inaugural Miss Summer Queen 2022.

Fiona Ndlovu (23) became the first princess with Victoria Ncube (20) and Abigail Chinembira (17) was crowned the second princess and took the Miss Personality crown.

Said Ndlovu: “We are happy to have launched the pageant in Victoria Falls. It will spread across the Matabeleland North province. Its aim is to support the girl child with the hope to take them off crime and unwanted pregnancies through modelling.

“As Diva Modelling Agency, we also train the girls on how to bake, cook and sew as well as teaching them how to do makeup and nails.”

Since 2021, Diva Modelling Agency has hosted events that include Miss Valentine (Parklands), Miss Marisha (Old Magwegwe), Miss Winter (Bulawayo) and Miss Comfort (Victoria Falls) among others. – @mthabisi_mthire