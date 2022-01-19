Miss Teen Intellect to be held this year

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE third edition of Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe which was scheduled to be held in December last year will now take place in Harare on the 16th of April.

The beauty pageant, a brainchild of local professional model and Sanguine Femi clothing line founder, Jemima Mandemwa seeks to raise awareness on the importance of education.

The finale which was slated for December 18, 2021 has been moved to April 2022, thanks to the complications brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third instalment of the pageant will still be held under the theme “Nurturing Ladypreneurs and contributing significantly to local ecotourism” a statement aimed at identifying and nurturing leadership and entrepreneurial skills and qualities among female youths in Zimbabwe.

Physical auditions to identify Zimbabwe’s intellectual queen were rolled out countrywide last year, beginning with Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Midlands while virtual auditions were held for contestants from Matabeleland South, Mashonaland East, West and Central and also for those based in the diaspora.

From the auditions, 15 young ladies were selected from different provinces and before the finale, they will check into boot camp from the 11th of April.

In an interview Mandemwa said preparations for the pageant are going well.

“After the hurdle with Covid-19 which meant that we had to push our finals further, we have set the ball rolling and are confident that this time, all will go according to plan. We hope to make it bigger and better and call upon sponsors to join in as our search for a beauty with brains continues,” she said.

According to Mandemwa, the pageant seeks to crown a young lady who is “innovative, open minded and who’s willing to learn and share their knowledge with fellow teens.”

She said nationwide auditions for next year’s Miss Intellect Zimbabwe will commence on the 20th of August and end on the same month.

“An exciting year awaits the organisation and we’re open to individuals and companies willing to sponsor this initiative towards building up the young ladies in Zimbabwe to incredible powerhouses,” Mandemwa said.

The reigning Miss Intellect Zimbabwe is Christine Moyo. — @eMKlass_49