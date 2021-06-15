Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe auditions now being held online

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER the successful hosting of auditions for Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe in Bulawayo this past weekend, organisers have adhered to the ban of gatherings and will be rolling out the rest of auditions countrywide through the online space.

In its third edition this year, the pageant which was introduced in 2019 with the hope to raise awareness on the importance of education was founded by Jemima Mandemwa, a professional model who is behind the Sanguine Femi clothing line.

Mandemwa said the pageant is expected to be held in Harare on December 18 under the theme “Nurturing Ladypreneurs”. She said this year’s edition is aimed at nurturing and developing business qualities among young females in Zimbabwe.

“Following the ban of gatherings, we’re now going to utilise the Zoom platform to engage young ladies all over Zimbabwe and abroad for our auditions. For those with little knowledge of how Zoom works, we’ll allow them to send their videos talking and walking to our admin number.

“Harare province auditions are set to take place on the 26th of June while the Midlands province ones will be held on 10 July. Manicaland will be on 3 July and then the rest of the other provinces will be from 10-17 July,” said Mandemwa.

She however acknowledged that it will be a blow to host the finale on the online space considering the little numbers that turn to watch shows online.

“If the ban of art events is still on by December, we’ll resort to hosting the event virtually as we did last year. However, like last time, we’re also likely to face challenges as we’re likely to reach fewer people compared to staging the show physically.” – @mthabisi_mthire