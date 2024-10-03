Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe arrives in India for global pageant

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

VICTORIA Ncube, the inaugural Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe, arrived in New Delhi, India, yesterday morning to represent Zimbabwe in the Miss Teen of the Universe pageant, scheduled for Saturday night in Rajasthan.

The 20-year-old beauty queen from Umguza District in Matabeleland North was welcomed by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India, Stella Nkomo.

Ncube will compete against several contestants, including India’s Shreya Pandey, Uganda’s Jewel Michaels, the USA’s Katherine Navigato and Fiji’s Shreha Shalin Singh.

“This is really amazing and I’m grateful to everyone who made it possible for me to come to India. Truly, God only has prosperous plans for us,” she told Chronicle Showbiz.

She views the pageant as a valuable learning opportunity and committed to respecting and understanding different cultures during her stay.

“I plan on learning how to handle pressure as we’ll be given tasks during the boot camp in preparation for the finale,” she said.

Ncube said she is proud to be the country’s cultural ambassador, showcasing the richness of Zimbabwe’s heritage through her attire, designed by the House of Lumiere. Notably, she will don outfits that highlight the National Dress Fabric, a unique and significant textile that symbolises Zimbabwe’s cultural pride.

As the grand finale approaches, Ncube is determined to bring the crown home, reinforcing her belief that pageantry transcends the catwalk.

“It’s not just about looks; it’s about advocating for issues that need urgent attention,” she stated.

Ncube is passionate about addressing key social issues, particularly period poverty and environmental conservation. Her mission is to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and provide essential resources to those in need.

Founded by Indian entrepreneur, Sourav Anad, the Miss Teen of the Universe pageant aims to empower young women aged between 15 and 20 and provide them with a platform that often overlooks younger participants. — @MbuleloMpofu