Miss Tourism crowned

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

After dropping out of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals two years ago because of pending law exams, Manicaland beauty, Tafadzwa Jaricha re-entered the contest this year and claimed the crown on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old beauty who is now a practising lawyer, for her efforts, walked away with the top prize of $10 000 and a Mercedes Benz C Class at a pageant held at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel. She will also receive an air ticket to the Miss Tourism World competition courtesy of United Refineries.

Jaricha shrugged off competition from 20 other beauties drawn from different parts of the country with Natalie Mangodo, 22, from Mashonaland East province being crowned first runner up. Life Matunzeni, 22, also from Manicaland was crowned second princess. Both runner ups are set to receive $5 000 each.

Chido Michelle Nyika from Harare was crowned Miss Personality. Also from the capital city was Maita Kainga who was named Miss Talent.

Jaricha, an Afrique Modelling agency graduate said she had to pull out of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe in 2016 and was glad that she won as it was her wish in 2016.

“This (being crowned queen) was my 2016 resolution. I tried my luck then and gave it my all but sadly couldn’t participate in the national finals because I was writing my final year law exams,” narrated Jaricha just after being crowned.

“In 2017, I entered once again but the pageant was cancelled. I waited patiently for 2018 and here I am.”

Asked if she has a driver’s licence, Jaricha said she is a proud holder of one.

Jaricha’s victory stunned former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Caroline Marufu-Buwu who is the Manicaland regional licence holder as she was proud to see not one, but two of her products shining. Before the national finals, pageants to select the top three contestants to represent the country’s 10 provinces had been held.

“I’m still pinching myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. I’m so humbled by their win. It wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work and dedication. I’m so proud of them,” said Marufu-Buwu who also attended the event.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo province Judith Ncube was the guest of honour with entertainment from Cal Vin, Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, X Mile and Msiz’Kay.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said she was confident that Jaricha would do Zimbabwe proud on the global stage.

She said the end of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 marked the beginning of preparations for next year’s pageant.

The pageant, she said would not be returning to Bulawayo next year as they want it to be spread across the country.

“I’m not making any promises that Miss Tourism Zimbabwe is coming back to Bulawayo. We want to try make it as national as possible by taking it right across the country,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

A ceremony to hand over prizes to the winners will be held soon, according to Mpofu-Sibanda.