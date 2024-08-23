Miss Universe concludes Vic-Falls tour

Leonard Ncube,[email protected]

REIGNING Miss Universe World Sheynnis Palacios completed her tour of Victoria Falls yesterday with chairperson of Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Mrs Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, saying the visit will have a huge bearing on the brand Zimbabwe marketing campaign.

“Miss Universe is a big brand. If you look at their followership they have six million followers and if you look at the related page they have 14 million followers.



“So, her visit here means that there are 14 million people all over the world who watch where Miss Universe is. This is good for marketing Zimbabwe and brand Zimbabwe,” said Mrs Baloyi-Chiwenga who is wife to Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga.

Miss Universe, who comes from Nicaragua, is visiting the country courtesy of Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisers in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.



She arrived in the country on Monday and on Wednesday visited Victoria Falls in the company of Miss Universe Zimbabwe licence holder, Tendai Hunda, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023, Brooke Bruk-Jackson and travel consultant Zodwa Mnkandla who is Miss Universe board member and chief executive of Traverse Travel.

They were welcomed in the resort city by Mrs Baloyi-Chiwenga who was with her during her stay as she sampled a variety of tourism activities.

“There are some people that say Zimbabwe is not a safe destination but after watching this I am so sure that Zimbabwe is a place to go,” said Mrs Baloyi-Chiwenga during a tour of the Falls.

“Victoria Falls on its own is highly ranked in the world and this is our way to say come, it’s safe to visit Zimbabwe and come and visit one of the World Natural Wonders. People can visit Victoria Falls, relax and it’s safe,” she added.

After the tour, Palacios showed her nimble footed-ness when she joined Inguquko Shining Stars and Imvimbi Arts to dance to the traditional music at the entrance of the Victoria Falls National Park.

They went for an interaction and walk with wild beasts at Lion Experience on the edge of Chamabondo National Park and Palacios was charmed by the wild cats.

Miss Universe adds to the list of high profile world personalities including Heads of State, movie stars, and others who have come to enjoy the splendour of the world tourism heritage site.

Last year prominent United States celebrity, chef and television personality, Carla Hall visited Victoria Falls just to taste local cuisines.

In 2017, football stars Rayco Garcia, Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert were in the country and visited Victoria Falls as special guests of the Sport and Recreation Commission.

Last year Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada also came on a private holiday with his family.

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue also visited.

Trai Byers and wife Grace Gealey-Byers of America, Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, wife Catherine

Zeta-Jones and children Dylan and Carys, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin with his wife Barbara and children, Aston Villa captain John McGinn, Maps Maponyane, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the Honorary Commander of the British Navy Mrs Durdan Ansari have visited Victoria Falls.

This rubberstamps efforts by the Second Republic to promote tourism as a draw card to attract more visitors into the country and contribute to Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product in terms of tourist arrivals and bookings.

Tourism is one of the country’s economic enablers and Government has said the sector has attained the US$5 billion target.

