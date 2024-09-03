Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma advocates African unity

Former Miss South Africa contestant, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 at the weekend.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the Miss South Africa competition due to her citizenship status being under scrutiny. Home affairs found prima facie evidence that fraud may have been committed by Adetshina’s Mozambican mother when she came to South Africa, the same year Adetshina was born. Her father is Nigerian.

After withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant, she was invited to compete in the Nigerian contest to represent her father’s native land.

Her journey to the Miss Universe Nigeria contest was fuelled by the overwhelming support of the public, who voted her into the final round.

Reacting to the win, the beauty queen took to social media to express her excitement.

“What an incredible journey this has been. Standing here as Miss Universe Nigeria is a dream come true and I’m honoured and humbled to wear this crown. I dedicate this crown to God almighty, who has been my strength through every trial and triumph. Without his grace, I wouldn’t be standing here. I am forever grateful,” Adetshina said.

As a woman who has faced adversity, Adetshina said she wants to use her voice and her life experiences with the Miss Universe Nigeria title, to promote inclusion and acceptance.

“As I accept this honour, I share a vision that burns deeply within me, a vision of African unity and peaceful co-existence. Let’s break down the barriers that divide us. Let’s foster a continent where every African can move freely without prejudice, pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great continent.

“This crown is not just a symbol of beauty; it is a call to action. Thank you all for your support and belief in me. I am excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to serve as Miss Universe Nigeria.”

She had special thanks for her friends and family.

“Your love and support have been my foundation. Special thanks to my friends and fans all over the world and also special thanks to Silverbird for extending the invitation to participate. To my team, I say a big thank you.

“May God bless Nigeria, may God bless Africa and may God bless each and every one of you.”

Adetshina walked away with the 10m naira (approx. US$6 267) cash prize. —TimesLive.