WATCH: Miss Universe or not, Sakhile Dube shines as Africa’s star

FROM the outset, Miss Universe Zimbabwe queen Sakhile Zibusiso Dube has brought a refreshing energy to the pageant, transcending national boundaries and uniting supporters from various countries.

Following the recent controversies surrounding South Africa’s previous representative, Chidimma Adetshina, many South Africans have switched their admiration towards Dube.

No one can dispute that the crown, which features 23 golden pearls, would fit her perfectly. Tomorrow presents a golden opportunity for her to become the pageant’s crown jewel. She’s part of a three-woman African contingent in Mexico alongside Somalia’s Khadija Omar and Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Emmanuelle Diamala.

User @_BlackZA recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) the Top 20 Miss Universe 2024 list, questioning the whereabouts of former Miss South Africa finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina. Amid the comments, Dube was lauded.

One X user, @iam_Nicolson, remarked: “Zimbabwe really cooked there. Top contender,” while @Lwaz_RMFC queried: “Where did Zimbabwe get that hun?” and @iamVentWELL_SA added: “We need to investigate that Zim lady. She looks like us, no ways . . .”

These comments underscore the attraction Dube has gained since assuming her role as Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

Dube carries the nation’s hopes, and millions of Zimbabweans are keeping their fingers crossed that she dons the coveted “Lumière De L’Infini” crown, which will be presented by Sheyniss Palacios, the current Miss Universe, at the 73rd edition of the pageant in Mexico City.

She has garnered immense support from her team, known as “Team Sakhile”, which includes notable figures such as Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, national pageant director Tendai Hunda, and businesswoman Zodwa Mnkandla, all of who flew to Mexico to support her monumental endeavour.

A trailblazer, Dube is committed to helping underprivileged and orphaned children through her Zibusiso Foundation. Currently pursuing a psychology degree at the Women’s University in Africa, the former Sizane High School student in the Pelandaba suburb of Bulawayo has also showcased her versatility by appearing in Winky D’s music video, “Kasong kejecha.”

Before her exploits at this year’s Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Dube was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2020, Miss Earth Zimbabwe 2022, and Miss Supranational Africa 2023.

As the final moments of the Miss Universe pageant draw near, the spotlight shines brightly on Dube. Whether she walks away with the crown or not, her impact is undeniable. She has already proven a winner, inspiring countless individuals with her grace, strength, and unwavering commitment to her ideals. Zimbabweans everywhere are cheering for her, united in their pride for a representative who embodies the spirit of hope and resilience.

In a world that often seeks to define success through titles, Dube reminds us that true victory lies in the ability to inspire and uplift others.

As she prepares to take to the stage, one thing is certain; Sakhile Dube is a shining star, and her journey is just beginning.