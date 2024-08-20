Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios captivated by Zimbabwe’s warm welcome

Latwell Nyangu/Maria Chiguvari

Harare Bureau

Reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, fell in love with Zimbabwe upon her first visit to the country. Palacios, who arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday afternoon, was greeted by the reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024, Sakhile Dube upon arrival.

The beauty who has visited over 20 countries since being crowned Miss Universe last year, is on a five-day tour of Zimbabwe.

She expressed her admiration and excitement during a media briefing shortly after landing.

“Thank you to Zimbabwe for receiving me and making us feel comfortable. We are so grateful for that. It’s our first time in Zimbabwe, and we are so happy, appreciative, and excited to be here with all of you.

“I’m eager to immerse myself in your culture and traditions, learning about your gastronomy and, most importantly, your unique energy. We are here to promote a pageant in Zimbabwe, and I’m thankful to all the beautiful ladies here.”

Reflecting on her travels, she said, “I’ve been to 28 countries, and we never stop. I feel so happy with the platform. Every single country we visit is important. We celebrate every woman around the world, the power of women, and we are proud. Every single day is a day to learn.”

Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, warmly welcomed Palacios to the country, emphasising the significance of her visit.

“You coming to Zimbabwe is very important to us as we are a country striving to market our brand to the world. Victoria Falls is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and many girls in Zimbabwe aspire to be Miss Zimbabwe. Seeing you here makes their dreams more real. You are going to inspire them in many ways. We will ensure you learn a lot during your stay. Welcome to Zimbabwe,” she said.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe partnered with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry to bring the Miss Universe 2023 winner to the country.

Palacios, a 23-year-old mental health activist and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua, is the first Nicaraguan woman to win Miss Universe. Her accolades include being crowned Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016, Miss Mundo Nicaragua 2020, Miss Nicaragua 2023, and now Miss Universe 2023.