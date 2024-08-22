Miss Universe World Sheynnis Palacios walks with lions in Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube

REINING Miss Universe World Sheynnis Palacios, of Nicaragua has started a tour of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the Victoria Falls waterfall and Rainforest.

She arrived in the resort city on Wednesday and did other activities, including interaction with elephants and cheetahs, boat cruise and Boma Drum and Dinner Show.

She is with Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga who is chair of Miss Universe Zimbabwe licence holder Tendai Hunda, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023, Brooke Bruk-Jackson.

She is visiting the country courtesy of Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisers in conjunction with Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The tour is part of her world tour before she hands over the title to her successor in November.

Her visit comes hardly a month after Nicaragua opened its Embassy in Harare as the two countries strengthen their ties.

Palacios was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe, in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador taking over from R’Bonney Gabriel of the US.

Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was first runner-up while Australian model Moraya Wilson was voted in second place.

Palacios’ win marked the first-ever time a Nicaraguan won Miss Universe and she is making a maiden visit to Victoria Falls and the country.

She had previously represented Nicaragua in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe pageant, getting a place in the top 10, and in the 2021 Miss World pageant.@ncubeleon