Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 finalists unveiled

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

Seven models from Bulawayo have successfully qualified for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024, set to take place on May 18 at Harare’s Hippodrome Auditorium.

These models are among the final 20 contestants announced last Saturday as the highly anticipated pageant approaches.

The winner will not only take home a new car, but will also receive several other undisclosed prizes.

Originally, 32 hopefuls were in the running, but this number was narrowed down after fan voting and interviews conducted by the pageant organisers.

The Bulawayo contingent includes Amanda Peresu, Lompopoma Khumalo, Sakhile Dube, Stacey Hall, Wendy Ndlovu, Victoria Shoko and Nozinhle Gumede. Other finalists from across Zimbabwe are Monalisa Kandava (Chinhoyi), Lisa Sibanda (Chitungwiza), Shelly Uzogba (Gweru), Pauline Marere (Masvingo), Natasha Njomboro (Harare), Hannah Brits (Harare), Letwin Chinomona (Harare), Melissa Vanham (Harare), Alisa Adams (Harare), Shelly Bent (Harare), Jessie Marisa (Harare), Tanyaradzwa Muparutsa (Harare) and Samantha Chikwanda (Mutare).

The crowned queen will represent Zimbabwe at the global Miss Universe pageant scheduled for September 28 in Mexico.

Pageant organiser Alison Makashu said preparations for the national finale are proceeding smoothly.

“Our theme this year is ‘Met Gala’, encouraging participants to embrace high fashion on this glamorous day.

The contestants will enter a boot camp on May 11, where they will refine their skills and prepare for the competition,” Makashu said.

Last year’s Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Brooke Bruk Jackson, represented the nation in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant held in El Salvador, where she was one of the top 10 finalists in the Miss Universe 2023 Voice for Change Silver finalists.

One of the finalists, Nozinhle Gumede, expressed excitement about participating in her first pageant.

“This is my first pageant and I’m training with The Crown Hunter.

Although new to pageantry, I have modelling experience with brands like Edgar’s and roles as a brand ambassador for Skincare Skinshare and Unicaf,” Gumede said. —@mthabisi_mthire