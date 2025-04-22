Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 Top 20 finalists unveiled

Faith Ndlovu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

THE journey to crown Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 is officially underway, with the announcement of the Top 20 finalists ahead of the national finale set for May 17, in Harare.

This year’s finalists, selected from across the country, are: Onesimo Nkomo, Diana Kennedy, Charlotte Muziriri, Charmine Emmanuel, Samantha Munhenga, Hazel Kurwakumire, Nothando Sikhosana, Rumbidzai Muzapa, Brenda Kadewa, Nicole Nyarera, Samukele Dlamini, Varaidzo Mafoko, Lyshanda Moyas, Shamiso Masando, Talie Mweyawashe Magaiza, Chiedza Mhosva, Joylene Madombwe, Annie Grace Mitanni, Sharai Tandare and Manisha Chaswara.

With the Top 20 now revealed, the public voting phase has begun. Supporters are encouraged to cast their votes and help push their favourite contestant into the next round. The Top 20 will soon be trimmed to 10 finalists, with public votes playing a crucial role in determining who advances.

The Top 10 will be announced on April 26, and will then head to boot camp, where they will undergo intensive training and preparation in anticipation of the grand finale.

The finale promises to be a celebration of beauty, intelligence and charisma, as the remaining contestants vie for the crown. The winner will represent Zimbabwe on the global stage at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant.

Last year’s titleholder, Sakhile Dube, made history by reaching the Top 30 at the 72nd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico, a proud moment for the nation. It is hoped that this year’s winner will equally excel.