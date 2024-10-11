Miss Universe Zimbabwe receives warm social media support ahead of pageant

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Zibusiso Dube, is preparing to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Universe pageant on November 16 in Mexico, where she hopes to proudly fly the nation’s flag on the global stage.

Her participation in this prestigious event has already garnered significant attention, especially following the announcement of the top 20 contestants. Dube recently shone among her peers, gaining admiration across social media platforms, particularly from South Africans, with some mistakenly believing she is a South African national.

One social media user, who goes by the username @town, posted a congratulatory message to the Zimbabwean community, saying, “Zim, it’s your time to shine. Congratulations in advance.” Dube herself responded to the post, commenting, “Thank you”.

Over 120 countries will be represented in the Miss Universe pageant, and reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Born and raised in Bulawayo 27 years ago, Dube is fulfilling a childhood dream that began when she was just 12 years old. Her journey to success began in 2020 when she was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe. In 2022, she won Miss Earth Zimbabwe, and her first international win came in 2023 when she was crowned Miss Supranational Africa.

As she prepares for the Miss Universe pageant, she continues to wear many hats. Beyond being a model, she is a fashion designer and holds a degree in psychology. She is also the founder of the Zibusiso Foundation, which provides social support and educational opportunities for vulnerable children. At the moment, she is a student at the Milan School of Fashion in Italy, where she is studying fashion design and styling.