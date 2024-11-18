Miss Universe Zimbabwe , Sakhile Dube leaves lasting impression in Mexico

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in Mexico

MISS Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, proudly concluded her journey in the top 30 at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico yesterday.

The crown went to 21-year-old dancer Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, making her the first Dane ever to win the prestigious competition.

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina was named first runner-up, while Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran secured the second runner-up position. The top five finalists included Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela’s Ileana Marquez.

Sakhile, who had been a crowd favourite and featured prominently on social media “hot picks”, surprised fans by missing out on the top 12. Additionally, she did not qualify for the “Voice for Change” competition, an initiative encouraging contestants to advocate for social causes through video submissions.

Despite these setbacks, Sakhile dazzled in a stunning designer gown by Ishmael Tsakatsa of the Zarguesia brand.

Before the competition, the lanky model expressed her gratitude to Zimbabweans for their unwavering support.

“I step onto the final stage of Miss Universe, representing my beautiful country Zimbabwe, I look back at the journey that has brought me here. It has been a path filled with challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you who has supported me along the way,” Sakhile said.

She thanked the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Organisation for their guidance and dedication.

“Thank you for nurturing my dreams and creating a platform that allows young women like me to rise and inspire others,” she said.

Zimbabweans rallied behind Sakhile, celebrating her achievements despite her not advancing further. Social media was abuzz with praise and messages of unity.

“We loved Sakhile and have accepted the results. Her participation united us as a nation despite our differences in culture and religion. We were voting daily, but unfortunately, the judges had to make a decision,” said one Lupita Makomborero.

Monalisa Paradzai, a 37-year-old hairdresser, viewed this as a stepping stone for Sakhile.

“This is not the end for her. There are many opportunities she can pursue, from fashion modelling to video work. She has already made history and stood her ground. Well done, Sakhile,” Paradzai said.

The Miss Universe competition was not without its share of drama. Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, withdrew last-minute due to health concerns, marking a disappointing turn for the first deaf woman crowned Miss South Africa.

Other controversies included the disqualification of Miss Armenia, Irina Zakharova, for not meeting eligibility requirements, and Miss Panama, Itari Mora, who was forced to withdraw due to unforeseen issues.

The finale, however, featured a vibrant performance by singer Robin Thicke and was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Although the Arena CDMX, with a capacity of 22 000, was not filled to the brim, the night was a celebration of talent, diversity, and beauty.

Sakhile’s journey may not have ended with a crown, but her presence on the global stage was a testament to her resilience and the pride of Zimbabwe.

– @TafadzwaZimoyo