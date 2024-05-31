Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube visits former school Sizane High

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube on Friday graced her former school Sizane High School in Pelandaba suburb, Bulawayo, where she mingled with the learners and shared modelling tips with those who have dreams of following in her shoes.

Hailing from Bulawayo, the 27-year-old beauty queen made her city proud at a contest in Harare two weeks ago and is now preparing for the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico in September.

Sakhile’s presence charmed learners as they screamed and cheered her as she was taking a tour around the school. She shared that she was overwhelmed by the support given to her by people from her hometown.

“I am happy to be back home, it feels good to realise that people from my hometown are supporting me so much. This is very encouraging,” she said.

Addressing the learners, she highlighted on issues of drug and substance abuse advising the learners to never give in to peer pressure:

“As young people I know you see a lot on social media, but I want to tell you that whatever you see there is not the real life and do not let this pressure you into doing things that you think they might be cool. What is important is for you to work on your mental health, you need to be mentally strong to be able to overcome challenges like peer pressure.

“Believe in yourself and stay true to who you are, work on your mental health and you will overcome,” she said.

Sakhile proceeded to Induba primary school where she joined in the Africa day modelling contest that was taking place there. Her beauty and Humbleness left many in awe.

Having previously won titles such as Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2020, Miss Earth Zimbabwe 2022, Miss Supranational Africa, and Supra Top Model in 2023, Sakhile’s journey has equipped her with confidence and a competitive edge for international stages.

With her wealth of experience, it was no surprise when she emerged victorious.

For her efforts, Sakhile walked away with the grand prize, including a 2020 model Mercedes Benz C200 courtesy of Style by Minnie and a cash prize of $10 000, which she will share with her princesses. She automatically qualified to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico scheduled for September.