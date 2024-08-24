Miss Universe’s wild adventure in Zimbabwe ‘. . . Thank you so much for the experience, it’s amazing’

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

BABOONS are generally rowdy animals, not typically prioritised in wildlife tourism. However, on Thursday, a small parliament of them worked their magic, charming Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe World, and her entourage.

Hailing from Nicaragua, it was Palacios’ first time getting within two metres of a baboon in the wild. Baboons are not found in Nicaragua, which has big apes and gorillas. Baboons usually do not allow people to get close, but on Thursday, one male baboon coolly sat on a low-hanging tree, allowing a group of tourists, including Palacios, to move closer. The other members of its parliament started walking past the tourists, and one of them, with a furless baby on its back, caught everyone’s attention.

Accompanied by Vice -President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, who is the chair of Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Miss Universe Zimbabwe licence holder Tendai Hunda, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 Brooke Bruk-Jackson, Miss Universe board member and chief executive of Traverse Travel Zodwa Mnkandla, and others, Palacios was charmed by the baboons. She spent time watching the baboon sitting on a tree branch, and had it not been for Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority guide Mondliwethu Nyathi, who advised against getting closer, Palacios might have moved even closer. She took several pictures of the baboon and even took selfies.

From interacting and walking with cheetahs, elephants, and lions to a boat cruise, a tour of the Victoria Falls, and the Boma Drum and Dinner Drum Show, the highlight of her visit was meeting the baboons and the traditional music she encountered at the exit gate. Palacios joined Inguquko Shining Stars and Imvimbi Arts on the dance floor and surprised everyone when she unleashed the Skomota dance. With a traditional indlukula headgear and itshoba in her hand, Palacios closely followed the rhythm as she joined the two groups.

“Thank you, I love your music. This is Zimbabwe, this is Victoria Falls,” she briefly said.

Earlier, she signed a visitors’ book at the exit gate of Victoria Falls National Park, where the Rainforest and the falls are located.

“In the name of the Miss Universe organisation and your reigning queen, thank you so much for the experience, it’s amazing. With love,” said Palacios.

Her visit was part of her world tour before she hands over the title to her successor in November. Palacios was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador, taking over from R’Bonney Gabriel of the US. She arrived in Harare on Monday for a week-long visit, courtesy of Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisers in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Her visit comes hardly a month after Nicaragua opened its Embassy in Harare as the two countries strengthen their ties. Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was the first runner-up, while Australian model Moraya Wilson was voted second runner-up.

Palacios’ win marked the first time a Nicaraguan won Miss Universe, and she is making her maiden visit to Victoria Falls and the country. She had previously represented Nicaragua in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe pageant, placing in the top 10, and in the 2021 Miss World pageant. Palacios interacted with cheetahs and elephants at the Elephant and Cheetah Experience on Wednesday before going on a sunset cruise and enjoying traditional dishes at the Boma Dinner and Drum Show in the evening.

“Victoria Falls is incredible. The people are humble and made me feel very comfortable. My experience with the cheetahs was amazing; they are cheetahs and they give the vibes. Thailand was my first time with elephants, and here was my first time with cheetahs, so it was incredible,” she said.

Her first interaction with elephants in the wild was in Thailand and Kenya during the tour, and Zimbabwe was the third country.

Colonel Baloyi-Chiwenga said the visit was strategic to cement bilateral relations and promote the Brand Zimbabwe campaign. She said it would help remove negative perceptions about Zimbabwe.

“Miss Universe is a big brand. If you look at their followership, they have 6 million followers, and if you look at the related page, they have 14 million followers. So her visit here means that there are 14 million people all over the world who watch where Miss Universe is.

“So we thought it was very prudent to bring her here because you can never enjoy Zimbabwe without coming to Victoria Falls, which we know is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. This is good for marketing Zimbabwe and Brand Zimbabwe.

“Bringing her here is part of the strategy by the Universe to support Government efforts to promote Brand Zimbabwe because we realised that more often Zimbabwe receives unnecessary negative publicity, and when visitors come here, they start to appreciate the good things about Zimbabwe. So we have been hosting our guest, and we are so happy to be here,” she said. – @ncubeleon