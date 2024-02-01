Miss Valentine pageant to champion fight against teenage drug abuse

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE inaugural Miss Valentine Bulawayo pageant is poised to take centre stage at the Bulawayo Theatre on February 16.

Under the theme “Together, Let’s Fight Drug Abuse”, the pageant aims to initiate a comprehensive campaign for the mitigation and control of drug abuse within the city of Bulawayo, with a specific focus on teenagers.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Mthokozisi Phillip Masuku, the public relations officer for the pageant, underscored the significance of the event.

“The purpose of the pageant is to launch the campaign for the mitigation and control of drug abuse within our beautiful city of Bulawayo, paying close attention to teenagers. The pageant is open to any teenager from 14 years to 21 years as this is the hardest-hit age range,” he said.

Masuku elaborated on the objectives of the Miss Valentine pageant, emphasising the importance of selecting a queen with strong social skills and proactive qualities. He noted that contestants who are yet to be shortlisted will undergo workshops and training on drug-related issues, culminating in a requirement to present their insights on their social media pages.

“We strive to empower the teenage queens to spread the word as they are the best people to teach at the grassroots level, which will impact change in our communities,” Masuku said.

The event will feature a series of activities, including a luncheon with an etiquette specialist and a member of the drug control unit, pre-judging sessions, and a final showdown on stage.

He stressed that while they have hosted other modelling pageants, it is the first time they are hosting Miss Valentine with a change theme, underscoring the event’s significance in championing the fight against teenage drug abuse in Bulawayo.

With the event drawing near, the anticipation for Miss Valentine Bulawayo 2024 continues to build, as the city prepares to come together in the fight against drug abuse.