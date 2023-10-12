Miss Zim International leaves for Japan

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Charlotte Muziri, the reigning Miss Zimbabwe International, flew to Japan on Tuesday to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss International competition, which is scheduled to take place before the end of the month.

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 23, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor.

Models from Albania, Bangladesh, Lesotho, Pakistan, and Somalia will compete in the contest. Zimbabwe, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Ghana, Lithuania, Martinique, Moldova, Myanmar, Netherlands, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Uganda, and Ukraine are among those returning.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Charlotte before she jetted off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

“I started my journey last year January 2022 and this is the same year I won this crown that has made me travel to Japan. It’s been an adventure, many life lessons learnt and a journey of self-discovery.

“Apart from Miss Zimbabwe International I have been able to grace quite a few runway shows and campaigns for example ZimAfroT10 fashion show, Makanaka fashion show and other exciting projects that are still in the works,” said Charlotte.

She said she will represent the country with pride and dignity.

“It’s such an honour to be able to carry the Zimbabwean name across my heart.

“I will take the opportunity to share our beautiful culture and traditions to the rest of the world. Not so many get the opportunity and I’m really grateful that I get to pursue my passion and represent my country.

“My duty is to be a cultural exchange brand ambassador for my country and to be the face for sustainable development goals in my country. I plan to keep my head up, take any opportunity that comes my way and to enjoy each moment I get.

“Japan is going to be my new home for the next two weeks and I can’t wait to meet all the beautiful ladies there, experience the culture and most importantly enjoy every moment. It’s going to be an adventure of a lifetime,” said Charlotte. — @mthabisi_mthire