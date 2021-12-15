Miss Zimbabwe Grand 2021 crowned

From left CEO of Scott foundation Mrs Sakupwanya, face of Miss Zimbabwe Grand Tinashe Dahwa, Melisa Tanyanyiwa-(Miss Talent), Amanda Mpofu (1st Runner Up), Scholastica Tendai Makoni (Queen), Chiedza Mutenda (2nd Runner Up), Abigail Magure - (People’s choice), Mrs Betty Kaseke, Moreblessing of Shilades and Pretty Sindy of Pretty By Sindy

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MIDLANDS beauty Scholastica Tendai Makoni was recently crowned Miss Zimbabwe Grand where she took over the crown from Kimberly Mayoyo who hails from Masvingo.

The second edition of the awards that were streamed live saw Amanda Mpofu from Bulawayo emerging as the first princess while second princess crown went to Chiedza Ashleigh Mutenda from Harare.

Face of the pageant Miss Zimbabwe Grand went to Tinashe Dahwa while the Miss Talent crown went to Melissa Tanyanyiwa.

Said Miss Zimbabwe Grand president Farai Zembeni: “It was a great show despite not having sponsors and happening during a Covid-19 era. We pulled through and at the end of the night selected the best bunch of girls that will set the world ablaze on the international pageants they are to take part in next year.

“The pageants include Miss Premium, Miss Pan African Queen, Miss Culture International and Miss Grand International,” said Zembeni. – @mthabisi_mthire

