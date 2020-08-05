Miss Zimbabwe Grand Queen crowned

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Kimberley Mayoyo from Masvingo was at the weekend, crowned Miss Zimbabwe Grand Queen while first runner up was Gamuchirai Munyoro from Harare who automatically was named Miss Pan African Queen Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo-based up-and-coming model,Patience Nomazulu Gumbo was the second runner up to make her Miss Pan African Queen Zimbabwe runner up.

The third edition of the revamped Miss Zimbabwe Grand pageant was held at the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare and beamed online. The annual pageant was previously known as Miss Harare Grand before an appeal by models to make the contest a national one.

Other winners were Eva Mzondiwa from Mashonaland West who was named Face of Miss Zimbabwe Grand with People’s Choice award going to Nothando Ncube from Harare. Miss Charity went to Tanaka Dumbura and Nobuhle Gwebu.

Director of the pageant, Mashmac Machena expressed gratitude to Mars for assisting by testing the models for Covid-19. He said they are now preparing to send the winners to international pageants.

“We’d like to thank Mars for testing all girls and the pageant’s committee for Covid-19 as well as parents who supported the girls. We’re looking forward to reaching out to people in remote areas through our provincial queens and also to all girls in Zimbabwe through national queens.”

She said she has started preparing for Miss Pan Africa Queen which will be held in November.

Gumbo, a Lupane-bred model who is studying for a Diploma in Science Education at Hillside College and is on teaching practice at Maranatha Adventist High School narrated how contesting amid the pandemic came with a lot of challenges.

“I was at the verge of dropping out when a fellow model offered to sponsor me. I also got sponsorship from various companies. I enjoyed boot camp a lot. Everyone was testedfor Covid-19 before getting into boot camp and we sanitised regularly and wore masks all the time,” Gumbo said.

The 22-year-old model said this was her fourth title since she started modelling last year. She was once crowned Miss Hillside 2019, Miss Malaika Bulawayo 2019 and Zuri Zimbabwe Queen 2019.

“My modelling career began last year in July when I competed and won Miss Hillside (Teachers’ College) after being motivated by my colleagues and peers to take up modelling.

“My journey (modelling) has been amazing and I’ve learnt a lot about myself, my strengths and weaknesses.”

@mthabisi_mthire