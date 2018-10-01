Missed chances as Caps, Bosso draw

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Caps United 0-0 Highlanders

CAPS United coach reckoned a share of the spoils was the best result after both his side and Highlanders conspired to fluff chances in the latest edition of the Battle of Cities showdown at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The match, which was preceded by a light shower that was a timely reminder of the upcoming rain season, was largely characterised by a glut of missed opportunities at both ends of goal.

But it was also a game that Makepekepe should have counted themselves lucky after surviving some nervous moments from Madinda Ndlovu’s men with goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba the busier of the two goalminders

Although the Green Machine failed to seize the opportunity at home to close in on a top four place, Chitembwe was still satisfied with the point.

“It’s not frustrating. I am sure Highlanders are not a Micky-Mouse team. It’s not given that you play them and you are just expected to steamroll past them.

“Caps United is equally good and even for them they were not expected to come here and steamroll over us. I am happy with the result. I have actually spoken to Madinda and he is very happy with the result.

“I just want to give credit to both sets of players. I thought it was a very good exhibition of our local football. I knew before the game that Highlanders are a very good team and we are also very good. This kind of performance was expected.

“We had our very good chances especially in the first half when we dominated between their lines and even their defence.

“Unfortunately they came back much stronger in the second half and they created some good scoring opportunities which they could not convert. At the end of the day, it was a well-deserved point and we take it with pride,” said Chitembwe.

Caps United started the stronger of the two sides yesterday with disciplined possession football. Midfielders Joel Ngodzo and Cabby Kamhapa dictated the pace in the midfield.

But their dominance boiled down to nought as they could not create meaningful scoring opportunities upfront where Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere cut a lone figure.

There were no clear cut chances either for Bosso who, however could not take advantage of a few defensive glitches by Makepekepe.

Goalkeeper Chigumba was called into some anxious situations, including a one-on-one with Newman Sianchali in the 16th minute.

Chidiebere thought he had found the opening goal when he nodded in a cross from Milton Ncube but the referee had blown for offside. The teams went to the breather level after Sianchali’s header from a corner kick was cleared from the line.

Caps United defender Valentine Musarurwa had a stinging shot from a distance parried out to safety by Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda soon after the restart.

The former Warriors number one also had another brilliant save when he kept out a goal-bound effort from Chidiebere following a cross from Musarurwa.

But Makepekepe’s defensive gaffes continued in the second half and could have been punished in the 53rd minute when Justice Jangano unnecessarily lost possession deep inside their own territory.

Bosso forward Nigel Makumbe cut the ball back into the box but Godfrey Makaruse missed it and then Brian Banda, who was even better positioned, somehow blew his shot over at the back post with the Caps United defence at sea.

Sianchali had another brilliant opportunity when he broke through the defence but failed to beat the keeper.

Chigumba kept the Green Machine in the game when he punched out Gabriel Nyoni’s header with few minutes remaining on the clock.

Despite the missed chances, Bosso technical manager Ndlovu was happy with how his team turned up in the second half and picked a point on the road.

“That’s the name of the game, I don’t blame my boys. Actually I give credit to the boys because for them to come in and play such kind of a game, for me it’s a project that is in progress and it’s also progressing for the entire Highlanders family,” said Ndlovu.

Teams

Caps Utd: P. Chigumba, K. Nyamupfukudza (H. Zvirekwi, 63rd minute), M. Ncube, M. Mwanjali. C. Kamhapa, V. Musarurwa. J. Jangano, J. Ngodzo. B. Muzondiwa. A. Chidiebere. W. Mutasa

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, M. Ndlovu, M. Phiri, T. Ndlovu, P. Muduhwa, B. Banda, A. Silla, N. Makumbe (B. Musaka, 73rd minute), G. Makaruse (R. Lunga, 84th minute), N. Sianchali, G. Nyoni