Missing drunk man ends up joining search party to find himself

He really lost himself there.

A missing person case in Turkey took a strange twist after the man who had been reported as having disappeared revealed himself to be part of the rescue party looking for him.

According to news reports, the 50-year-old man named Bayhan Mutlu had been reported missing to the authorities in a rural area near the city of İnegöl by his friends, who said that they had gone drinking before Mutlu ended up wandering off drunkenly into the surrounding woodlands and didn’t return.

A search and rescue mission was put together immediately, which – according to local news reports – consisted of professionals from the Bursa region as well as a number of locals who wanted to help out.

Initially, the search was unproductive, with the search party unable to find any trace of Mutlu despite focusing on the area he was last seen – until something quite amusing happened.

After some time searching, the members of the search party began calling out for the man and shouting his name loudly in the hopes that he’d hear them and respond. That was when one man within the group stepped forward and asked, “Who are we looking for? I’m right here!”.

It became apparent that a visibly drunk Mutlu had joined his own search party and was with the crew the entire time.

Until now, it’s still unclear as to how the intoxicated man even managed to regroup with the party, or even more incredibly, how his own friends failed to notice him among their ranks for throughout the evening.

In the end, Mutlu was transported back to his home and family safely, although the incident will probably remain one of the weirdest missing person incident to have been dealt with by the local authorities.

– Mashable SEA