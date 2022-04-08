Missing Filabusi teacher found dead

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A Filabusi High School teacher was found dead six days after he had gone missing.

The car he was driving is still missing.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

She said Creedence Ncube (41) went missing on April 1 and his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition on April 7.

Insp Mangena said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of Ncube’s death.

“I can confirm that we recorded a suspected murder case where Creedence Ncube’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition at Hayhill plot in Filabusi. Ncube left his home on 1 April driving a Madza Demio going to the business centre. He didn’t return home and his family filed a missing person’s report at Filabusi Police Station on 3 April.

“His remains were found on 7 April in an advanced state of decomposition while the vehicle he was using hasn’t been recovered. Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of his death but we suspect foul play. We appeal to members of the public with information that could assist in the investigations and recovery of his car to contact the police,” she said.

