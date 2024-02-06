 Missing teacher found dead

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Silobela High School teacher was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide after having been reported missing for some days.

The body of Onward Makombe (54) an Accounts teacher was reportedly discovered by some women who were going about their chores in the nearby Bush after three days of missing.

Police in Midlands could not readily confirm the incident but Kwekwe District Schools Inspector Mr Herbet Maziriri confirmed the unfortunate development.

“I don’t have much detail but I recieved information to that effect. I will be able to comment after going through the report,” said Mr Maziriri.

Silobela member of parliament Hon Jonah Nyevera said the teacher had been missing since Wednesday last week.

“He was reported missing on Wednesday last week and was only found on Sartuday morning. I am told that he stayed alone and we are not sure whether it was a suicide or there was foul play,” he said.