Mitambo International Theatre Festival grows across arts genres

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MITAMBO lnternational Theatre Festival, which is a brainchild of the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy Trust will this year scale up by including other art features that include music, poetry and dance.

The festival which is an annual five-day international theatre event, is in its fourth edition and will be held under the theme, “UPTURN” and will run from September 20 to 24 in Harare.

The festival gives a platform for creatives to showcases both local and international theatre performances, masterclasses, critical talks, interactions and presentations using both online and physical platforms.

The festival’s coordinator Courage Zvikomborero Chinokwetu said the festival has gained traction and recognition over the past three years owing to the entertaining, educative and insightful performance pieces which artistes showcase and the brilliant masterclass sessions.

“This year the festival will be continuing with the hybrid trend of both live and virtual performances and discussions.

“This year’s special edition of the festival will expand the genre of performances to encapsulate theatre and its intersection with Music, Poetry, Performance Art, Dance, Installations and new media forms. Workshops, master classes and arts exhibitions will also be part of this year’s edition,” said Chinokwetu.

Chinokwetu said the theme of the festival is inspired by the need for people to be there for each other in these difficult times characterised by diverse hardships which include the Covid-19 pandemic, war and socio-economic challenges.

“Covid-19 disrupted normalcy fuelling an onset of economic downturns, restrictions on gatherings and loss. It has been two years and counting since the pandemic struck and the arts have maintained their place in our society as a refuge, as spaces of healing and wonder.

“The Mitambo International Theatre Festival recognises the efforts of everyone within our community during this difficult time, and calling for each of us to, Upturn. This is the year the festival is going beyond.

“We are turning up for each other, for ourselves and our communities. To fulfill our destiny in reaching towards the stars as we carry each other through this difficult time in our human histories,” said Chinokwetu.

