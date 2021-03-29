Mixed feelings on Nama Legends@40 awards as NACZ explains selection criteria

The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter
THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) [email protected] awards have come and gone and just like any other awards fete they have been met with mixed feelings as some argue that a number of deserving living arts legends were left out.
The artistes left out include Imbube group Black Umfolosi and its leader Sotja Moyo of the Unity hit track, Jeys Marabini, songstress Busi Ncube, Tomeki Dube, producer Jabulani Ndlovu who was part of the Grammar Records and poet Lerato Ngqindi Ndlovu among others.
The inclusion of young artistes like Joe Njangu has been criticised by many.
The awards organisers, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) have however clarified the selection process of the legends.
In a statement released yesterday, the NACZ said it followed a five-step guide in selecting all the 40 legends.
“In kickstarting the selection of the legends NACZ sought to come up with a comprehensive guide of who is a legend.
“The following criteria were spelt out; famous (This is based on the dictionary definition of a legend as someone who is well known in a particular sector); Positive contribution- (It was noted that a legend also had to be a person of repute who has contributed beyond measure in the development and promotion of arts and culture in this country in the practice of their chosen field); alive- (The legends had to be alive practising or retired from their craft; and mentorship (A legend is someone who has gone beyond just doing their art by themselves but has also aided the development of other practitioners in their sphere,” reads part of the statement.
NACZ said it invited various stakeholders in the arts corridors for their input. “Stage two was selection of legends by stakeholders. NACZ invited contributions from representatives of registered arts organisations and captains of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) sector in Zimbabwe, to make selections of people they considered legends in their sector based on the criteria set above.
“The names received from these representatives were then tallied, with those that accumulated the highest number of votes being selected and categorised according to their sectors. A total of 99 names managed to get enough votes to be shortlisted for the award,” reads the statement.
NACZ said stage three stages was the setting up of the jury which then verified and approved the names.
“The juries were categorised based on the list of suggested names and the sectors they represented. The juries engaged in constructive debates which evaluated the different contributions of each individual to the sector. The heated debates which were based on fact saw the jury trimming the names of the legends and the final list was presented to the NACZ.
“Stage four was verification and corroboration. An adjudication board was set up by NACZ which then reviewed the process by comparing the final list from the Jury and the votes tally from the presentations from the sector players.
After verifying and corroborating the list, the adjudication board then presented the list to NACZ Management for approval,” said NACZ.
“Stage five was approval where NACZ management then went through the presented list and approved it. Management then informed the Minister of Youth Sport Arts and Recreation Dr Kirsty Coventry about the selection to allow the conferment of the #NAMA [email protected] Awards to the stated recipients.
“The NACZ is confident that this rigorous system allowed it to come up with a truly representative list of legendary contributors to the CCI sector in Zimbabwe over the past 40 years.”
Below is a full list of the award winners;
1. Alick Macheso – Musician
2.Stephen Chigorimbo -Filmamker
3.Susan Chenjerai – Actress
4.Dominic Benhura – Sculptor
5.Albert Nyathi – Poet
6.Shimmer Chinodya – Writer
7.Joe Njagu – Filmmaker
8.Jesesi Mungoshi – Actress
9.Nakai Matema – Filmmaker
10.Chirikure Chirikure – Poet/Writer
11.Daves Ghuzha – Theater
12.Nicholas Zacharia- Musician
13.Helen Eiros – Painter
14.Sylvester Mubayi- Sculptor
15.Paul Chidyausiku – Writer
16.Thomas Mapfumo – Musician
17.Irene Chigamba – Musician
18.Susan Haines -Playwright
19.Zexie Manatsa – Musician
20.Bothwell Nyamhondera – Music Producer
21.Joyce Jenje Makwenda – Ethnomusicologist
22.Barbara Makhalisa Nkala – Writer
23.Musaemura Zimunya – Writer
24.Cont Mhlanga – Playwright
25.Pathisa Nyathi – Writer
26.Felix Moyo – Actor
27.Rashid Jogee – Painter
28.Matesu Dube – Theatre/Dance
29.Lovemore Majaivana – Musician
30.Ellen Mlangeni – Actress/StoryTeller/Dancer
31.Tsitsi Dangarembga – Writer
32.Tafuma Gutsa – Sculptor
33.Nkululeko Dube – Theatre/Dance
34.Stella Chiweshe – Musician
35.Barnabas Chademoyo – Dance
36.Aaron Chiundura Moyo – Writer
37.Ben Mhaka – Filmmaker
38.Adam Madebe – Sculptor
39.Jesen Mphepho – Theater
40. Fraderic Mujuru – [email protected]_mthire