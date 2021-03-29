Mixed feelings on Nama Legends@40 awards as NACZ explains selection criteria

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) [email protected] awards have come and gone and just like any other awards fete they have been met with mixed feelings as some argue that a number of deserving living arts legends were left out.

The artistes left out include Imbube group Black Umfolosi and its leader Sotja Moyo of the Unity hit track, Jeys Marabini, songstress Busi Ncube, Tomeki Dube, producer Jabulani Ndlovu who was part of the Grammar Records and poet Lerato Ngqindi Ndlovu among others.

The inclusion of young artistes like Joe Njangu has been criticised by many.

The awards organisers, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) have however clarified the selection process of the legends.

In a statement released yesterday, the NACZ said it followed a five-step guide in selecting all the 40 legends.

“In kickstarting the selection of the legends NACZ sought to come up with a comprehensive guide of who is a legend.

“The following criteria were spelt out; famous (This is based on the dictionary definition of a legend as someone who is well known in a particular sector); Positive contribution- (It was noted that a legend also had to be a person of repute who has contributed beyond measure in the development and promotion of arts and culture in this country in the practice of their chosen field); alive- (The legends had to be alive practising or retired from their craft; and mentorship (A legend is someone who has gone beyond just doing their art by themselves but has also aided the development of other practitioners in their sphere,” reads part of the statement.

NACZ said it invited various stakeholders in the arts corridors for their input. “Stage two was selection of legends by stakeholders. NACZ invited contributions from representatives of registered arts organisations and captains of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) sector in Zimbabwe, to make selections of people they considered legends in their sector based on the criteria set above.

“The names received from these representatives were then tallied, with those that accumulated the highest number of votes being selected and categorised according to their sectors. A total of 99 names managed to get enough votes to be shortlisted for the award,” reads the statement.

NACZ said stage three stages was the setting up of the jury which then verified and approved the names.

“The juries were categorised based on the list of suggested names and the sectors they represented. The juries engaged in constructive debates which evaluated the different contributions of each individual to the sector. The heated debates which were based on fact saw the jury trimming the names of the legends and the final list was presented to the NACZ.

“Stage four was verification and corroboration. An adjudication board was set up by NACZ which then reviewed the process by comparing the final list from the Jury and the votes tally from the presentations from the sector players.

After verifying and corroborating the list, the adjudication board then presented the list to NACZ Management for approval,” said NACZ.

“Stage five was approval where NACZ management then went through the presented list and approved it. Management then informed the Minister of Youth Sport Arts and Recreation Dr Kirsty Coventry about the selection to allow the conferment of the #NAMA [email protected] Awards to the stated recipients.

“The NACZ is confident that this rigorous system allowed it to come up with a truly representative list of legendary contributors to the CCI sector in Zimbabwe over the past 40 years.”

Below is a full list of the award winners;

1. Alick Macheso – Musician

2.Stephen Chigorimbo -Filmamker

3.Susan Chenjerai – Actress

4.Dominic Benhura – Sculptor

5.Albert Nyathi – Poet

6.Shimmer Chinodya – Writer

7.Joe Njagu – Filmmaker

8.Jesesi Mungoshi – Actress

9.Nakai Matema – Filmmaker

10.Chirikure Chirikure – Poet/Writer

11.Daves Ghuzha – Theater

12.Nicholas Zacharia- Musician

13.Helen Eiros – Painter

14.Sylvester Mubayi- Sculptor

15.Paul Chidyausiku – Writer

16.Thomas Mapfumo – Musician

17.Irene Chigamba – Musician

18.Susan Haines -Playwright

19.Zexie Manatsa – Musician

20.Bothwell Nyamhondera – Music Producer

21.Joyce Jenje Makwenda – Ethnomusicologist

22.Barbara Makhalisa Nkala – Writer

23.Musaemura Zimunya – Writer

24.Cont Mhlanga – Playwright

25.Pathisa Nyathi – Writer

26.Felix Moyo – Actor

27.Rashid Jogee – Painter

28.Matesu Dube – Theatre/Dance

29.Lovemore Majaivana – Musician

30.Ellen Mlangeni – Actress/StoryTeller/Dancer

31.Tsitsi Dangarembga – Writer

32.Tafuma Gutsa – Sculptor

33.Nkululeko Dube – Theatre/Dance

34.Stella Chiweshe – Musician

35.Barnabas Chademoyo – Dance

36.Aaron Chiundura Moyo – Writer

37.Ben Mhaka – Filmmaker

38.Adam Madebe – Sculptor

39.Jesen Mphepho – Theater

40. Fraderic Mujuru – [email protected]_mthire