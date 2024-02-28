Mixed feelings over Basketball Union of Zimbabwe new league format

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ), has received criticism from some sections of the basketball fraternity over their new format for the National League.

According to the new format, in the men’s category, automatic qualification will be awarded to the top four Harare Basketball Association (HBA) teams and the top two teams from the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA).

Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland Central will each have one team at the national finals making a total of 10 teams to play in the three-day competition set for the Midlands Province in May.

A province has to have at least four teams participating in their provincial league to be considered for this national league, which entails that Mashonaland East and West, together with Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South do not meet the requirements and will not be taking part as they do not have active leagues.

Matabeleland North recently introduced a league with teams from Hwange and Victoria Falls.

The changes have been questioned by some, including veteran administrator Sunny Mbofana. “BUZ has to come up with their own definition of a league honestly. There has to be a difference between a league and a tournament. Something over a few days is a tournament to me. They have chosen an even leaner event for this year, which is just a public relations event for people who have virtually nothing to do the whole year. Their three-day event has virtually no value on the development of the game in the country. It has a bias towards basically two cities and we can’t call it national,” said Mbofana.

BUZ president Joe Mujuru, believes the new format is the best way forward despite criticism it has received.

“It’s not true that the new format is not giving equal opportunities to everyone. In terms of representation, this is the best format we have had over the years. We have six active leagues in Zimbabwe which are Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Midlands, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central. We do not have active leagues in Mashonaland East, West and Matabeleland South and North which takes them out of the equation for the national league. Every province with a running league is included which makes representation fair. We have taken this move deliberately, to give everybody an opportunity to take part in the national league in the least expensive format ,which is why we have done away with the qualifiers so that we are able to encompass everybody,” said Mujuru.

He says they accept the criticism they have faced with introducing this new format.

“I scoff at suggestions that this league may not have equal representation. At the finals last year we did not have Masvingo, Mash Central, or Manicaland and this is the first time in a long time we will go into the finals knowing everyone is well represented.

“So, it’s a plus for BUZ in terms of the development of basketball nationally. Yes, they may be interested parties in bigger provinces that have been cut out but it’s normal. This year is the best format. We accept the criticism, but we are confident this is the best format,” said Mujuru.-@innocentskizoe