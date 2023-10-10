Mixed genre affair at Chibuku Road to Fame nationals

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THIS Saturday will go down in history as the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals to feature finalists from different genres.

Takashinga Cricket Club in Highfields in the capital will be the place to go for music such as mbira, sungura, jazz, Afro fusion, and Zimdancehall.

The competition’ theme this year is “Imba Tinzwe, Cula Sizwe Super Star.” The ten provincial winners will battle it out for the US$15 000 first prize. Second prize winners will walk away with US$10 000, with the third-placed band returning home US$7 500 richer.

This year’s edition will, for the first time, see Zimdancehall and hip hop artistes taking part in the contest.

Competitors include Famous Mighty Boys from Mashonaland East province who play the Zimdancehall genre, 911 from Midlands (jazz), Hi Five from Midlands (Afro fusion), Deze raWasu from Manicaland (mbira music), Kweseka from Matabeleland North (Afro fusion), Gutu Stars from Masvingo (sungura), Mazwi from Harare (Afro fusion), Ziyaduma Express from Matabeleland South (sungura), Maluka and Royal Band from Bulawayo (Afro jazz) and Visionaries band from Mashonaland West (jazz).

Veteran sungura musician Alick Macheso is the headline act amongst Feli Nandi, Tocky Vibes, Fantan, Levels, Jah Master, Ndunge Yut, Bazooker, Rhibhe and Grace 2 Band who are last year’s winners of the competition.

Organisers of the competition, Delta Beverages in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe made calls for upcoming and unsigned singers and groups to participate in the competition that first runs in provinces before the national finals.

Delta Beverages marketing director, Irimayi Muzorewa said:

“The exciting provincial competitions, that marked the beginning of the Chibuku Road to Fame 2023 edition, kick-started on the 9th of September. The competitions so far have been well attended bringing a lot of excitement for our consumers and bringing good selling opportunities for the hosting outlets.

“We have also witnessed a good turn-out and entry of diverse genres from the competing artists. Preparations have begun in earnest for the Chibuku Road to Fame National Finals. We have exciting activities lined up, and there will be several well- known guest artistes performing on the day. Entrance will be free of charge with performances set to start at 10am,” said the organisers.

@mthabisi_mthire