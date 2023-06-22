Breaking News
Mixed martial Arts champion burial

22 Jun, 2023 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

 Sports Writer 

 Arthur Mpofu a mixed martial arts champion who died in the US on 12 June will be buried in Boston today, 22 June. He was 27 years old.

His father Morris Chiwawula said the family had resolved to have the burial done there where he lived with his mother, siblings, and other maternal relatives. “He will be buried in Boston tomorrow.

His mother and other relatives live there,” said Chiwawula yesterday.

Chiwawula a former national amateur boxing champion in the welterweight division, will not be able to attend the funeral.

After being put in the queue for the visa application he decided to cancel his bid as he realised, he would get a response after the burial.

