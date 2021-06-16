Mixed reactions to sports ban…Some sports associations feel despite intention to save lives, decision is a bit too harsh

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE have been mixed reactions from within the sports sector following the suspension of all sporting activities in the country in line with new measures announced by the Government to help curtail the rapid spread of Covid-19.

The country has experienced a steady rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, forcing the Government to tighten existing lockdown measures.

The Sports and Recreation Commission immediately complied with the Government’s directive by suspending all sporting events after

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, announced a ban on all gatherings, except for funerals, on Saturday.

Some sports associations felt the decision to announce a complete ban on all sporting activities was a bit too harsh, with Zimbabwe Golf Association vice-president Martin Chikwana describing it as a “tremendous drawback” to the sport.

Chikwana said national competitions, which allow people to play and pick up points that contribute to the order of merits, making one eligible for national team selection, had started, complaining that it would take time for players to get their groove back if they were forced to retreat now.

He, however, said they appreciated what the Government is doing to save lives because life is more important than any sport.

The gradual return of competitive sporting activities was under very strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures such as regular testing before matches, especially for football teams in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The testing and sanitisation came as a huge financial burden to teams, which also had to endure playing in empty stadia.

Over and above these mandatory costs, there are other necessary and even contractual costs like camping, fees, meals and allowances, which teams have to cater for.

Some teams also pay their players training allowances and the indefinite suspension of sport, PSL teams can temporarily breathe a sigh of relief, and welcome it as a blessing in disguise, as they had been limping financially, particularly those without sponsorship.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo said they need about US$8 000 for matchday expenses.

“The figure is also determined by whether we are home or away. If at home, the amount goes up because of other expenses borne by the home team and these days because of Covid-19 regulations, we book as many rooms as possible for players, which naturally increases accommodation costs,” said Moyo.

Every PSL club now also has to bear the extra expense of Covid-19 tests for its players and officials within 48 hours before a match, and this has further depleted their meagre resources in light of them not generating any revenue.

The mandatory Covid-19 tests cover a group of 35 individuals per team, which includes a matchday squad of 18 players, technical staff and club officials.

The traditional big teams, which previously largely depended on gate takings to offset most of their expenses came face-to-face with their grim financial reality in the Chibuku Super Cup without fans, as every payment came directly from their coffers.

Bosso have already hit turbulent waters, with players staging a mini-revolt over money issues, while their city neighbours Chicken Inn experienced a near mutiny last week, as players demanded winning bonuses for two Chibuku Super Cup victories.

Bosso chairman Johnfat Sibanda will be the most relieved club boss after going through a turbulent start to his tenure following the players’ revolt in the past two weeks.

The freezing of football will give him and his executive some breathing space to mobilise more financial resources for a smooth take off when the ban is lifted.

Others teams that could have quietly welcomed the enforced break will be Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Black Rhinos, ZPC Kariba and Cranborne Bullets.

These clubs have been playing the Chibuku Super Cup games away from their home bases, incurring a lot in accommodation and transport costs to fulfil their home and away fixtures at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sakubva Stadium in Mutare and Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane every week after being placed in groups based at those venues.

Although these expenses will temporarily be halted by the current freeze, in reality they will not go away because most clubs will still have to face the sad reality of scrounging for resources for as long as they can’t court sponsorship.