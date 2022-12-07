Mixed results for Zimbabwe Cricket Under – 19 boys in India

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket Under -19 boys cricket team produced mixed results on their tour to India where they won two, lost the same number, drew one match while their latest encounter on Monday was abandoned.

Zimbabwe began their tour against Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute and moved on to face PDTSA Tarapur and Khar Gymkhana. Against Omtex, Zimbabwe won one match, were beaten once and drew one.

They went on to win against PDTSA Tarapur before losing at the hands of Khar Gymkhana.

The first match in the Asian country was a two-day encounter against Omtex which ended as a stalemate. Batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 206 in 56. 3 overs and the hosts managed to score 312 all out to set a lead of 106 runs.

The match ended with Zimbabwe batting on 102-2 to share the spoils.

The second match was a 50 over game against Omtex as well where Zimbabwe lost by 87 runs. The home side posted 234-9 in 50 overs and managed to bowl out Zimbabwe for 147 in 33. 1 overs. Sean Bennett top scored for Zimbabwe in the match with 38 runs while Mashford Shungu took four wickets and skipper Matthew Schonken had three scalps.

Zimbabwe managed to level the series with a six-wicket win. The Young Chevrons restricted the home side to 169-9 and chased down the target in 31.1 overs with 173-4 courtesy an unbeaten Patel Ronak 100 runs.

The skipper, Schonken took four wickets in the match as Zimbabwe levelled the series.

After the Omtex match, Zimbabwe went on to face PDTSA in a solitary fixture which they convincingly won by 133 runs. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 327-7 in 45 overs and restricted their opponents to 194-9 in 45 overs.

With bat in ball, Campbell MacMillan scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 97 deliveries while the Schonken once again led with the ball, taking four wickets again.

The heavy win was followed by an 85 runs defeat at the hands of Khar Gymkhana in a 20 overs match. Zimbabwe restricted the home side to 190-5 in their regulated overs and were bowled out for 105 runs. Declan Rugg top scored with 56 runs while with ball in hand Schonken proved good again taking four wickets.

Their latest match, which was on Sunday, was abandoned with Zimbabwe batting on 33-2 in 3.3 overs.

Zimbabwe, who have automatic qualification to the next edition of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka, travelled to India with a squad of 20 players. – @brandon_malvin