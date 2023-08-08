MJ Sings postpones much-anticipated Umuzi album launch

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

AFRO-Soul songster, MJ Sings has postponed the eagerly awaited Umuzi album launch which was scheduled to take place on Saturday evening at the Bulawayo Theatre.

In a press release from his team, they claimed that the postponement was due to unforeseen circumstances as they aim to deliver the best show possible to fans.

“We regret to inform you that the release of the upcoming MJ Sings Umuzi album launch has been postponed, due to unforeseen circumstances. We understand that this news may disappoint our fans and partners who have been eagerly anticipating the album’s release and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We want to ensure that the album meets our high standards and delivers the best possible listening experience to our fans. Therefore, we believe it is essential to take the necessary time without compromising its quality,” read the statement.

A new release and launch date will be announced as the team works to resolve the final touches.

Fans who had brought advance tickets can still use them for the next date, yet to be announced. The team also added that refunds are available for those wishing to claim their ticket monies.

“We appreciate the unwavering support and understanding shown by our fans throughout this process. We assure you that your patience will be rewarded with a phenomenal album that we’re immensely proud of,” the statement read.

Umuzi is set to be MJ Sings’ debut album. – @brandon_malvin