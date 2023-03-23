MJ Sings shifts focus to custom songs 

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Afro-soul singer MJ Sings wants to ensure people’s emotions are well captured and expressed through music by composing personalised songs for weddings, anniversaries, lovers, birthdays, or any other celebration that one may want to be memorable.

“The idea was inspired by a friend of mine who asked me if it was possible to sing a personal song for her birthday. She quickly saw the gap and the impact it would have in a couple of years’ time. I decided to implement it after doing a lot of research around it and it has worked,” MJ Sings said.

Speaking on how he creates the songs, the Koloyi hit-maker said people approach him with their own story or even written lyrics and all he has to do is to add vocals and make it sound magical to the ear.

“There are different packages, depending on how one wants the song to sound. But, the goal is that the song will last your whole entire life even when you lose memory, it’ll be your audio diary,” he said. – @millieythandile