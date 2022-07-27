Mjolo forces teenager to turn to music

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

At the age of 18, upcoming artist Duncan had already had the bitter taste of Umjolo, prompting him to release his first extended playlist, “Teenage emotions: love and pain” in 2018.

The 22-year-old, born Dumoluhle Dylan Ndlovu, said he found comfort in music and decided to take it as a career.

“Love and pain is based on a true story felt from my previous relationship which was one sided love. I can safely say it was a toxic love at the end of the day I felt like it was love and pain at the same time. Due to this we drifted apart and I put down all my emotions into paper and I managed to come up with a song.

“From a young age I had a very strong passion for music and that alone drove me to embark on the journey of music. My experience led me to pursue music as a career. In 2018, I released my first extended playlist titled teenage emotions love and pain, which was all produced and engineered by Kaycee Wavy. The extended playlist had 12 songs, in which Sang’khumbula as the leading track of the EP,” said Duncan.

Hailing from Cowdray Park, the young artist says the experience was a blessing in disguise as it led him to his dream.

“My experience was a blessing in disguise as it led me to my dream. Currently I am studying for a diploma in telecommunications engineering at TelOne Centre for learning. This is my second year, but I am considering dropping out, no matter how hard I try to focus on my studies, music keeps playing in my head. Thought to myself if I focus on what I know I can do better and produce excellent results. School is now harder for me and I believe music is my calling and it is impossible for me to manage both. So, I have decided to follow my dream.

“Music helped through the healing process and I am working on releasing a single titled Hope. I am looking forward to releasing more songs for the future to keep my fans entertained and to deliver the right energy to the community,” Duncan said.

