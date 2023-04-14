Mlalazi album, a gem for everyone

Everton Mlalazi with Indosakusa and Music Therapy on stage performing the song Noma Kunje on Saturday at the large City Hall.

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN an album launch is flawless, like Everton Mlalazi’s In the Presence Vol.2 –God`s Grace, it is easy to focus on the launch and forget about the message in the music.

The album was unveiled at a colourful black tie and red-carpet event at the large City Hall in Bulawayo last Saturday.

It has songs for everyone and for diverse situations to meet one`s spiritual needs.

Listening through the album one cannot miss the quality sound exhibited in the album which helps deliver inspirational messages carried by the songs.

Be it on contemporary or traditional songs, the sounds are melodious and one can have the instruments by themselves and still enjoy the rhythm.

Having released some singles from the album from the first day of the year 2023, a number of songs were already known to the public having been played on local radio stations like the track Noma Kunje which features Lady Smith Black Mambazo.

Other songs in the album which have also proved popular are – Ndokutewera Mponesi, Nyasha dzashe, Zita Renyu and I Surrender.

In the album the artist reinvented some old gospel hymns and gave them a modern touch which came out perfectly like in the songs; I Need Thee, Yibo Labo and Ndokutewera Mponesi where the artist manages to put some ‘swagger’ in the songs.

People’s listening tastes are different but the song Noma Kunje might be the standout in the album due to its surprise element, starting on an imbube (acapella) note accompanied by drums and as it starts Mlalazi breaks into a solo tenor before being joined by the Imbube kings.

As much as the song featured the world acclaimed group, Mlalalazi was never drowned in the song and is in charge, leading in vocals while Black Smith becomes his backing vocalists.

The excellent introduction of the guitars and the non-imbube vocals as the song transits to higher notes towards the end, leaves one spellbound- a complete song.

Through the song In Your Name, the artist manages to take the listener along with him in praise to God for His blessings in one`s life.

Another positive in the album is the mixture of languages with IsiNdebele, Shona and English songs almost at par. – @themkhust