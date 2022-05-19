Mlalazi Homecoming show excites Mkhululi Bhebhe

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

One of the main supporting acts for Everton Mlalazi’s Homecoming Gospel concert that is slated for the ZITF on Saturday, Mkhululi Bhebhe says he cannot wait to take to the stage in Bulawayo, “the place where it all began”.

The show, expected to be one of the biggest gospel shows in Bulawayo in a while, will double up as Mlalazi’s birthday celebration.

Bhebhe, whose gospel profile needs no introduction will be coming down to the city from South Africa with another popular gospel artiste, Takesure Zamar Ncube, for the gospel concert.

“It brings me so much joy to be making my way back to where it all began over a decade and a half ago. Things are coming full circle for me and I’m excited. Having travelled to so many countries by God’s grace, I’ve longed to share a moment with my own people. And for this moment to come after almost two years of lockdown makes it even sweeter,” said Bhebhe.

He said people should come prepared to worship.

“All I encourage people to do is to come with an open heart. Yes, we shall be celebrating my brother Everton Mlalazi’s birthday, but somebody’s situation needs to change for the better at the end of the day. Bathi ukuhlabela kuyathokozisa odabukileyo, hlabelela,” he said.

Bhebhe said his ministry “brings joy into the hearts of the people” judging by the many testimonies he has received regarding his musical gift.

He said he will not hold back on stage urging gospel lovers to expect a great performance from him.

The Ichokwadi hit-maker said those who will attend the event will be treated to diverse entertainment from the various artistes who are lined up to perform.

“There’ll be a mix of crazy praise, heartfelt worship as well as contemporary music for those who love great musicality. In a nutshell, come one, come all. Let’s do what the Lord our God created us to do,” he declared.

Other artistes set to perform on the day include Mai Mwamuka, Vusa Mangena, Pastor Barak, Lorraine Maplanka, Jonah Chivasa, Focus Accapella and Revealed.

A hyped-up Everton Mlalazi said preparations are at an advanced stage and urged fans not to miss the free show.

“We’re pulling all stops for a great gospel show and everything will be ready by Saturday. I urge gospel music lovers to come in their numbers as we’ve never had this kind of a show in the city of Kings and Queens,” said Mlalazi.

Music lovers intending to attend the show have been urged to register by sending their name, phone number and email to WhatsApp number 0772 471 111. – @themkhust