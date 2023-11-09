Mlalazi to perform with SAs Spirit of Praise in Zim

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TOUTED as Africa’s best gospel musician after winning the biggest award in Africa at the Clima Africa held in Nigeria last month, Everton Mlalazi is set to take his second album to Mutare next week Saturday.

The artiste has been on a tour of his album In The Presence Volume 2: God’s Grace which started off in Bulawayo before it was taken to Harare and Masvingo.

Mlalazi who has also been staging shows in South Africa said he is geared up for the local events.

“Back home, we have continued with the In The Presence Tour which began in Bulawayo at the beginning of the year. We took it to Harare and Masvingo and we are heading to Mutare on the 18th of November.

“Spirit of Praise will be in Zimbabwe for the first time on the 24th of November where I’ll performing with them in Harare. Artistes like Benjamin Dube, Ayanda Ntanzi, Dumi Mkokstad, Canaan Nyathi, Takie Ndou, Mmatema and many others will be in Harare for the first time as a group.

“It promises to be an amazing night of worship and I encourage people to buy their tickets on time to avoid disappointment as this will definitely be recorded as a night to remember,” said Mlalazi.

He said walking away with the Africa Male Gospel Artist of the Year gong is a good move for his career.

“Nomination as Best of Africa Gospel Artist – Crown Gospel Awards is both exciting and humbling to be recognised at such a huge stage. Recognition encourages us to grow and put more work, but this is God’s work, every platform and opportunity I get I use to further the good news of hope and salvation.

“God has opened doors that have led me to work with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Xolly Mncwango, and Minister Mahendere locally and this has helped shape me as a musician,” he said.

Mlalazi said performing in South Africa is a sign of growth.

“I recently performed at Gospel Goes Classical South Africa at the Carnival City and it was electric. The same weekend, I performed at the Sinach in South Africa Concert as well as at Mpumi Mtshweni’s homecoming in Witbank and my music was received very well.

“This showed me music is definitely a global language and it becomes even more powerful if it’s preaching the word of God,” said Mlalazi.

