Mlambos Express Band leader SaMaNgwe says performing at State Events is an honour

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

FISELANI Ngwenya, popularly known as SaMaNgwe, who is the leader of Mlambos Express Band has said performing at State events is an honour and he will always be available to contribute to Zimbabwe’s development through music.

Mlambos Express Band were part of the entertainment line-up at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane on Defence Forces Day alongside Ubuntu Bomuntu, an Imbube group from Victoria Falls, Jonathan Moyo, a poet better known as MntakaGogo from Lupane and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Ntabazinduna Training Depot Band.

“We were in Lupane through efforts of Defence Forces Day organisers where we performed and it was fun. We are a people’s group and we are grateful to have entertained people on this day as we honour our heroes,” said SaMaNgwe.

With 22 albums and two videos, Mlambos has improved by each day.

SaMaNgwe said it is through practice, dedication and passion that the group has survived.

“We sing mostly on motivation. I am a motivational singer and I like educating people and guiding them especially young people to give them advice. Some take the advice and achieve their goals in life.

“As Mlambos we have worked with many artists. We worked with Ndolwane Super Sounds at shows and when we started we had no equipment and we would ask to use theirs, so they played a big role in shaping us,” said SaMaNgwe.

Mlambos is now new to Lupane as the group performed at Independence Day celebrations at the same Somhlolo Stadium last year.

The group has also been a regular at local spots.

The group’s latest album is titled Lingapheli Amandla with seven tracks-Emanuelle, Babakazi, Mntakagogo, Isandla Sedlula Ikhanda, Sqoqodo, Imbuzi and Usimayedwa. The group’s other songs include hit song Plan B.

