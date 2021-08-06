Mlauzi goes on book fundraising campaign

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to publish his book titled Anima Sana In Corpore Sano.

Mlauzi penned the physical education (PE) book he hopes will change the way PE is taught in schools.

The Latin title Anima Sana In Corpore Sano means a sound mind in a healthy body when loosely translated into English.

Mlauzi, a PE teacher, started writing the book last year and submitted it to the curriculum development unit in the Primary and Secondary Ministry for review and adoption into the educational system.

He said the review was completed, but he is yet to collect the report from Harare.

He believes the book will revolutionise, not only the teaching of PE in schools, but the sports industry.

Mlauzi was in charge of the Mighty Warriors when the senior women’s national football team made history by qualifying for the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

The 340-page book includes chapters on athletes training, application of sports science, sports marketing, patenting and sports administration.

He believes it will be a major resource for both learners and teachers, while coaches in other fields will also find it resourceful.

“I am looking for funding for his book to kickstart a revolving small-scale enterprise to sustain a self-published process. The goal of the project is to change lives starting in schools through improving physical literacy, promoting good health among learners and the general population,” said Mlauzi

“Reaching out to all schools in Zimbabwe is a Herculean task, which needs good funding to impact positively in both rural and urban learners alike. It is also my hope that through this project the sports industry will realign and reposition itself by adopting sports science to bridge the gap in approaches to athletes’ development, which in the long run will reposition the country’s sporting model and culture.”

Mlauzi is currently the technical director at Vaal Elite Soccer Academy in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg. — @innocentskizoe