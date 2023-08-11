Mlauzi Promises Goals

Online Reporter

BOTSWANA based Nico United FC’s Zimbabwean attacker Nigel Mlauzi has promised goals ahead of the upcoming Botswana Premier League season.

He joined the team in the middle of last season from Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC and managed to score four goals.

“Last year was my first at the club and it was never going to be easy. I am happy though that I managed to get a couple of goals for myself to build on going into the new season, a season in which I hope that I will play a pivotal role at the club’s attacking department,” said Mklauzi.

The exact date of when the league will commence is yet to be confirmed but the teams have started with their preparations.

Mlauzi, alongside Tinashe Chinyani will hope to raise Zimbabwe’s flag high at Nico when the new season starts.