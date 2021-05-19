Mlilo De Priest to introduce self with debut EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING Amapiano musician Mlilo De Priest is set to drop his debut EP titled Club Genesis next Saturday.

The EP is set to introduce the 21-year-old musician (born Truman Mlilo) to the music scene. It has seven tracks, Gear7Seven, Ngywenyama featuring SWAT, Shumayela featuring SWAT, Phingubuye featuring Bongie White, Gombiro featuring SmallFeet, Emakatarini featuring 2K the Mechanic and Nguva Yedu featuring SmallFeet and SWAT.

Mlilo De Priest said the EP tackles issues that youth come across on a daily basis.

“The EP is about new beginnings, thus the name Club Genesis. It’s about my life experiences as well as those of other artistes who’re hoping to make it in the industry. It also touches on the party life that we look forward to once in a while and does not leave out issues to do with heartbreak and umjolo being a pandemic.

“Basically, I want the EP to be a symbol of pioneering the #ZimYanoWave forward,” said Mlilo De Priest.

The youngster who has produced for budding artistes in Bulawayo such as SheKnows Koko and Izikhali has a project dubbed Glow Sunday Chillax event that he hosts at his residence in Sizinda. People get together for braai, drinks, vibes and good music in a chilled environment.

He said the aim of the Glow Sunday Chillax is to market his music and that of others looking to break into the industry. So, every week new tracks that were produced by Mlilo De Priest are introduced. The event is also live-streamed on his Facebook and Instagram pages. – @mthabisi_mthire