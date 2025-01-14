Mlonyeni Primary School Parents clash with headmistress over alleged misconduct

By Leonard Ncube | [email protected]

TENSIONS have escalated between parents of learners at Mlonyeni Primary School in Mbembesi, Lupane, and the school’s headmistress, Ms Abigail Mpinga, over allegations of mismanagement, disrespect towards the community, and financial impropriety.

Located in the Phulula area near the Mbembesi River, the school serves over 300 learners. Ms Mpinga, who has been headmistress for nearly eight years, is accused of misusing funds and failing to cooperate with parents. Similar allegations reportedly forced her to leave four previous schools unceremoniously.

On 27 December and again last Wednesday, Ms Mpinga reportedly ignored scheduled meetings with parents. In response, parents locked the school, demanding her removal. She then reported to the police, claiming members of the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) had invaded the premises and threatened her.

However, an investigation revealed that the people she accused were actually parents and village heads sent on a fact-finding mission. This prompted a meeting on 8 January involving Ministry of Education officials, acting Chief Mabhikwa, local authorities, and other stakeholders. Ms Mpinga did not attend.

Parents claim Ms Mpinga misused school funds, including US$150 for personal purchases and US$800 claimed as an allowance for attending a conference. Community members are now calling for her immediate transfer and greater transparency in the school’s administration.

The School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, Mr Thabani Mavengele Sibanda, confirmed the parents’ grievances, saying:

“We have a problem with the headmistress who doesn’t respect parents and fails to cooperate. The school has seen no development during her tenure, and parents no longer want her to remain in charge.”

Acting Chief Mabhikwa criticised Ms Mpinga for disrespecting the community and lying to authorities about being victimised on tribal grounds. He added that auditors had been sent to the school, and a report is expected shortly.

“Parents locked the school, but we intervened to ensure lessons resume on time. We will convene a meeting on 14 January to address the issue and resolve it as stakeholders,” said Acting Chief Mabhikwa.

Lupane District Schools Inspector, Mr Lovemore Ncube, confirmed the ongoing investigations and urged parents to allow Government procedures to take their course.

“I received a preliminary report from inspectors, and auditors are also preparing findings. A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the way forward,” he said.As stakeholders prepare for today’s’s meeting, parents and authorities alike are hopeful for a resolution that prioritises the welfare of learners and the integrity of the school.