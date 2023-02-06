Mlue Jay features Jeys, Lisa Mbali in second album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

YOUTHFUL South Africa-based Zimbabwean rapper Mlue Jay, (real name Mlungisi Dombo Moyo) has engaged renowned Afro-Jazz singer, Jeys Marabini and Ambitiouz Entertainment’s Lisa Mbali in his second studio album set to be released on February 24.

Dubbed Less Talk, More Action, Mlue Jay believes his latest offering is reflective of his “straight talk” personality.

“My latest album was inspired by life and its circumstances. It was also enthused by the Hip-Hop Capital Movement that Bulawayo is pushing. We need to talk the talk but most importantly, walk the walk as most of the time, we talk and never act on what we say or claim to be. On this album, I’m all about more action and less talk, “ said Mlue Jay.

The Sondela singer justified having Marabini and Lisa Mbali on his album describing them as “awesome.”

“Jeys Marabini is an awesome person. He took me by surprise as he sent me a catchy voice note. I grew up listening to his songs and the best thing ever is that he has endorsed my career. On the skits, he talks about how he has been asked by people about what he thinks of me.

He also said he thinks that I’m a legend and the future of the music industry,” he said

Last year, Marabini released his tenth album, Xola and recently received a Lifetime Achievement gong from The Eminent in Sports, Music and Academic Awards (Tesma).

An excited Lisa Mbali told Chronicle Showbiz that collaborations are important for brand growth.

“I have known Mlue Jay for a while now and working with a gentleman like him has been a piece of cake. He gave me carte blanche on the song composition, a rare occurrence if one is working on a project since he had coined a theme. I learnt valuable lessons on the importance of collaborations.

“I learnt that collaborations are meant to be organic with the view that it’s not a given that when people work together, the project will blow charts. Artistes must keep an open mind and know that it could go either way and help each other perfect their craft,” said the female vocalist who features on the song Ngiyazifela.

Besides Lisa Mbali and Jeys Marabini, the eleven-track album also features Soko Matemai, Indigo Saint, Luminous and Kuda K. It was recorded, mixed and mastered at YeahWeLit Entertainment with Aboriginal Junkie from Russia, Mlue Jay, N1, Vampir3lif3styl3, Fired Up Touch, Broskiboi, M.O, Radi On The Track and JB Sauced Up overseeing production.

Mlue Jay is a recipient of the 2020 Best Diaspora Zim Hip-Hop Award gong. [email protected]