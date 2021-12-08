Mlue Jay hoping to retain Zim Hip Hop award

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HOLDING a conversation about Zimbabweans in the diaspora who are representing their country musically and not including Mlue Jay (real name Mlungisi Dombo Moyo) will surely be a travesty.

Mlue Jay has been holding it down in neighbouring South Africa for quite some time now.

With just a few days left before the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards are held at the Bulawayo Theatre, artistes are keeping their fingers crossed as they are hoping to bag gongs in their respective categories.

One such artiste is South Africa-based Mlue Jay who has been nominated for the Best Diaspora artiste category for the second consecutive year.

Mlue Jay will have to topple Chief Chino, Kuda K, Dumi Right, Awa Khiwe, Dimitri and the Scarecrow if he is to land the gong again on Saturday.

He won the gong last year and relishes his chances heading up to the awards ceremony.

“The nomination makes me feel appreciated. For me, that’s already a win and getting the award will just be the cherry on top. I hope to keep the crown as I won the gong last year. It’d be great to do it again this year,” said Mlue Jay.

The Ngenkani singer is preparing to perform at the Dreams and More Festival to be held at Kitcheners in Johannesburg this weekend and this means that he will not be attending the awards that are taking place in Bulawayo.

On the prospect of performing alongside South African artistes, Mlue Jay said it will be a learning curve for him.

“This show will open doors for me as I’ll have one on one sessions with some of my personal favourite artistes. I hope to learn and experience a lot. I’m ready to mix and mingle with them.”

The artiste who finally released his debut album this year is scheduled to perform alongside Flvme, Die Mondez, Indigo Stella and Umbuzo singer KLY among many other South African acts.

Hailing from Magwegwe, Mlue Jay has in the past, performed alongside South Africa’s finest artistes including Kwesta, Black Coffee and eMtee. — @eMKlass_49.