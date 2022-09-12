Mlue Jay penetrates Ugandan market

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter



HE might have relocated to South Africa, but Mlue Jay’s music is rolling heads in Uganda.

On Thursday last week, the Johannesburg-based Zimbabwean rapper released audio and visuals for his new song with South African acapella artiste, FireMlilo and the song has been played on Ugandan soil already.

The Amapiano song titled “Sondela” was produced by 8nine Muzique from YeahWeLit Entertainment.

Upon its premiere, the song was played by renowned Ugandan radio personality and influencer, Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi aka Denzel at Xfm.

Mlue Jay told Chronicle Showbiz that getting airplay outside his homeland and South Africa “is a win”.

“Getting airplay in Uganda is a massive step in my career. In fact, it is a win. It shows that you are being recognised and your work is commendable. I’m grateful to the Ugandan community for embracing my sound and loving it,” he said.

Sondela is a prelude to Mlue Jay’s upcoming four-track EP titled, “Yasemzini” set to be released soon. – @eMKlass_49