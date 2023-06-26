Mlue Jay to perform with SA A-list hip-hop acts

Mbulelo Mpofu

SOUTH Africa-based hip-hop artiste, Mlue Jay is set to rub shoulders with South African rapper Blxckie and A-Reece in September at a “Student Benefit Picnic” gig slated for Newton, Johannesburg, something he treasures.

At the event organised by Nothing else matters Mlue Jay will be flanked by South African up-and-coming artistes such as Witness The Funk, Anele Zondo, 2Kultured, Stoney, Boibizza, Shakes, Nememog, and Soweto’s Finest.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Mlue J said his inclusion is all thanks to his exploits at the local Kokota Festival.

“I’m excited to be headlining this event with big names like A-Reece, Gemini Major, and Blxckie. It shows that working hard and dedication can take you far. It was when I performed at the Kokota Festival which had over 10 000 people singing along to my songs that made the organisers bring me out on this one,” he said.

Mlue J recently released a lyrics video for his new song, “Lost hope” on YouTube and promised more projects as the year progresses.

Gemini Major’s claim to fame was the song, “Ragga Ragga” which featured Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and the late Riky Rick while Blxckie was featured on KO’s hit song, “Sete”.

On the other hand, A-Reece is known for his hit song, “Paradise” and Mlue J performing with that kind of talent is a plus for the local hip-hop scene, with an eye on collaborations and networking.

Double congratulations are in order for the award-winning artiste who recently saw his second daughter born as well. Mlue J said he is enjoying fatherhood.

“It (being a father again) feels so great. I don’t want to lie. I’ve been blessed with two daughters and spending time with them is fulfilling. Donatella is a handful when it comes to her younger sister as we have to fight to spend time with Milena,” he chuckled. – @MbuleloMpofu