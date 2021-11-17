Mlue Jay’s videography skills get MTV Base nod

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based hip-hop musician Mlue Jay (real name Mlungisi Dombo Moyo) is on cloud nine after his latest offering, Ngenkani premiered on MTV Base yesterday.

The song was produced by Vito popularly known as 8nine Muzique and features Everything’s Ghost and Dopey. The visuals that were shot at Johannesburg’s ghetto Alexandra, were shot by Saniq Pictures, directed by Sangel Mallo and Caroline Mlotshwa and edited by Mlue Jay himself.

Having his visuals been cleared to show on an internationally recognised platform has lifted the spirits of the rapper who is now working on more collaborations.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s been supporting the Mlue Jay brand. I’m super excited about these moves. First it was Channel O where they put me on with my video for 247 and now Ngenkani is on MTV Base.

“When I started shooting and editing music videos, I didn’t think I’d make it this far. I mean, I used to watch MTV and Channel O almost every day and I was like, one day I will be on those channels. For the future, I’m planning on dropping more collaborations because I believe collaborations are key; they do things one can’t do alone,” said Mlue Jay. – @mthabisi_mthire